April 30 (Reuters) - Fraser and Neave Ltd:

* TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 32 MILLION TSIT WING SHARES AS PART OF GLOBAL OFFERING, UP TO MAXIMUM OFFER PRICE OF HK$2.19 PER TSIT WING SHARE

* ENTERED INTO NON-BINDING MOU ON 19 APRIL 2018 WITH TSIT WING TO EXPLORE BUSINESS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES Source text: (bit.ly/2HBVgPZ) Further company coverage: