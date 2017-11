Nov 8 (Reuters) - Fraser And Neave Ltd-

* Fy revenue s$1,898 million versus s$1,979 million ​

* ‍FY attributable profit before fair value adjustment and exceptional items s$100 million versus s$109 million​

* Proposed final dividend of singapore 3.0 cents per share​

* Group expects both beverages and dairies sales volume to improve next year‍​