April 23 (Reuters) - Frasers Centrepoint Trust:

* 2Q20 DPU OF 1.61 SINGAPORE CENTS

* 2Q20 NET PROPERTY INCOME S$36 MILLION VERSUS S$36.4 MILLION

* COVID-19 TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON REVENUE, INCOME AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION & CASHFLOW FOR REMAINING FY20