March 20 (Reuters) - Frasers Group PLC:

* FRASERS GROUP - EXPECTS GROUP WILL NOT ACHIEVE RANGE OF GUIDANCE OF 5 TO 15% EBITDA GROWTH FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 26 APRIL 2020

* FRASERS GROUP PLC - YEAR-TO-DATE PERFORMANCE HAD BEEN IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS PRIOR TO COVID-19

* FRASERS GROUP PLC - EXPECTS THAT COVID-19 WILL CAUSE SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION TO ITS BUSINESS, INCLUDING REDUCING CUSTOMER FOOTFALL