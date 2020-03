BRIEF-Frasers Hospitality Trust Expects Financial Performance For Q2 To Be Adversely Impacted

March 27 (Reuters) - Frasers Hospitality Trust:

* FHT EXPECTS ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR Q2 ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED

* EXPECTS ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2Q FY2020 TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* FIXED RENT COMPONENT IN MASTER LEASE STRUCTURE OVER MOST OF ITS PORTFOLIO WILL PROVIDE MINIMUM RENT AND DOWNSIDE PROTECTION

* SERIES OF COST CONTAINMENT MEASURES IMPLEMENTED,INCLUDING TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ROOMS AND AMENITIES & UNPAID LEAVE FOR STAFF

* TEMPORARILY CLOSED FOOD & BEVERAGE OUTLETS IN ITS HOTELS IN SYDNEY AND MELBOURNE

* WILL PROGRESSIVELY CLOSE ITS UK PROPERTIES ON A TEMPORARY BASIS