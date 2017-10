Oct 27 (Reuters) - Frasers Hospitality Trust

* Qtrly gross revenue S$41.6 mln‍​ versus S$33.5 million

* Qtrly net property income S$31.5 million versus S$28.6 million

* Q4‍ distribution per stapled security was 7.2% higher yoy at 1.2763 cents​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: