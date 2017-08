June 27 (Reuters) - Frasers Hospitality Trust:

* Proposed Issue Of S$120 mln 2.63 pct Notes Due 2022 Under S$1 bln Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme

* Unit of Perpetual (Asia) Ltd intends to issue S$120 million 2.63 per cent fixed rate notes due 2022 pursuant to programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: