Feb 7 (Reuters) - Frasers Property Ltd:

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$159.4 MILLION VERSUS S$145.6 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE S$1,178.7 MILLION VERSUS S$1,083.3 MILLION

* TWO KEY IMPACT AREAS ON BUSINESS ARE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND BUSHFIRES IN AUSTRALIA

* FRASERS PROPERTY AUSTRALIA PLANS TO RELEASE AROUND 1,750 RESIDENTIAL UNITS FOR SALE IN FY20

* ANTICIPATES SOME IMPACT ON PARTS OF ITS OPERATIONS FROM CORONAVIRUS AND BUSHFIRES