March 27 (Reuters) - Frasers Property Ltd:

* FRASERS PROPERTY RETAIL WILL PROVIDE TENANTS WITH ADDITIONAL S$45 MILLION IN RENTAL REBATES

* 1-MNTH RENTAL WAIVER WILL BE GRANTED TO ENTERTAINMENT VENUES, ENRICHMENT CENTRES & TUITION CENTRES AFFECTED BY GOVTT-IMPOSED CLOSURE

* FRASERS PROPERTY RETAIL AND FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST TO PROVIDE TENANTS RENTAL REBATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: