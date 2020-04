BRIEF-Frasers Property Says Operating Environment For To Remain Challenging This Year

April 8 (Reuters) - Frasers Property Ltd:

* OPERATING ENVIRONMENT FOR GROUP’S VARIOUS BUSINESSES WILL REMAIN CHALLENGING THIS YEAR

* ACROSS CITIES CO SEES AN IMPACT TO OVERALL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS DUE TO COVID19

* “FACING AN UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT THAT IMPACTS OUR BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND INEVITABLY, REVENUE AND EARNINGS”

* COST CONTAINMENT MEASURES IMPLEMENTED INCLUDING TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ROOMS & AMENITIES BY FLOORS, UNPAID LEAVE FOR STAFF

* TEMPORARILY CLOSED ALL FOOD AND BEVERAGE OUTLETS AT HOTELS IN SYDNEY AND MELBOURNE

* WILL PROGRESSIVELY CLOSE HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES IN UK ON A TEMPORARY BASIS

* COST CONTAINMENT MEASURES INCLUDE SHORTENED WORK HOURS & REVIEW OF ALL OPERATING CONTRACTS