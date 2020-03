March 30 (Reuters) - Frasers Property Ltd:

* FRASERS PROPERTY SINGAPORE AND FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST TO PASS ON FULL PROPERTY TAX REBATES TO COMMERCIAL TENANTS IN SINGAPORE

* ONE-MONTH RENTAL WAIVER WILL BE GIVEN TO ENTERTAINMENT VENUES, TUITION CENTRES AND ENRICHMENT CENTRES AFFECTED BY CLOSURES

* TENANTS ENGAGED IN BUSINESSES MORE SERIOUSLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19, SUCH AS RETAIL, TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL TARGETED SUPPORT MEASURES