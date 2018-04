April 3 (Reuters) - Frasers Property Ltd:

* TO ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE CO WITH TCC ASSETS (THAILAND) TO JOINTLY ACQUIRE AND DEVELOP LEASEHOLD SITE IN BANGKOK

* UNIT AND ONE BANGKOK HOLDINGS TO FUND JV THROUGH CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS AND/OR SHAREHOLDERS’ LOANS OF UP TO S$684.1 MILLION

* JV CO ‍IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A REGISTERED CAPITAL OF S$286.6 MILLION​