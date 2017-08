Aug 15 (Reuters) - FreakOut Holdings inc

* Says it plans to set up Tokyo-based unit to acquire 66.7 percent stake (210,638 voting power) in Taibei-based digital marketing firm ADGEEK MARKETING CONSULTING CO., LTD. in middle September

* Says acquisition price is 908 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Mpkzyu

