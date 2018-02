Feb 16 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC ANNOUNCES FIRST NPL SALE OF 2018

* FREDDIE MAC - ‍SALES ARE EXPECTED TO SETTLE IN MAY 2018​

* FREDDIE MAC - ‍$420 MILLION TRANSACTION FEATURES FOUR POOLS, INCLUDING AN EXTENDED TIMELINE POOL OFFERING TARGETING SMALLER INVESTORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: