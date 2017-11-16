FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market
Sections
Featured
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Special Report
Future of Money
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 8:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market

* Says ‍federal housing finance agency has authorized Freddie Mac to invest in lihtc equity up to an annual cap of $500 million​

* Says ‍expects to close its first investment in low-income housing tax credit market​ in January, 2018

* Says Freddie Mac intends to partner with LIHTC syndicators, through which it will invest into low-income housing tax credit market​

* Says LIHTC investment initiative developed as part of freddie mac’s duty to serve (DTS) plan; DTS plan goes into effect in January, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.