BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market

Nov 16
* Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market
* Says federal housing finance agency has authorized Freddie Mac to invest in lihtc equity up to an annual cap of $500 million
* Says expects to close its first investment in low-income housing tax credit market in January, 2018
* Says Freddie Mac intends to partner with LIHTC syndicators, through which it will invest into low-income housing tax credit market
* Says LIHTC investment initiative developed as part of freddie mac's duty to serve (DTS) plan; DTS plan goes into effect in January, 2018