April 17 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* FREDDIE MAC ANNOUNCES THE ISSUANCE OF A NEW TWO-YEAR REFERENCE NOTES SECURITY

* FREDDIE MAC - PLANS TO ISSUE A NEW TWO-YEAR USD REFERENCE NOTES SECURITY, CUSIP NUMBER 3137EAEM7, DUE ON APRIL 23, 2020

* FREDDIE MAC - ISSUE WILL BE PRICED ONAPRIL 18, 2018, AND WILL SETTLE ON APRIL 19, AT BENCHMARK SIZE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: