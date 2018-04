BRIEF-Freddie Mac April 2018 Outlook

April 23 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC APRIL 2018 OUTLOOK

* FREDDIE MAC - EXPECT MORTGAGE RATES TO FOLLOW THE 10-YEAR TREASURY HIGHER AND AVERAGE 4.9 PERCENT AND 5.4 PERCENT IN Q4 OF 2018 AND 2019, RESPECTIVELY

* FREDDIE MAC - EXPECT TOTAL HOME SALES TO RISE FROM 6.12 MILLION IN 2017 TO 6.3 MILLION IN 2018, AND TO 6.44 MILLION IN 2019 WITH NEW HOME SALES DRIVING GROWTH

* FREDDIE MAC - "BROADER ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE FOR HOME SALES"