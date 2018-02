BRIEF-Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary For January 2018

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC ISSUES MONTHLY VOLUME SUMMARY FOR JANUARY 2018

* FREDDIE MAC - THE TOTAL MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO INCREASED AT AN ANNUALIZED RATE OF 0.3% IN JANUARY‍​

* FREDDIE MAC - FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE-RELATED SECURITIES AND OTHER MORTGAGE-RELATED GUARANTEES INCREASED AT AN ANNUALIZED RATE OF 0.3% IN JANUARY‍​

* FREDDIE MAC - AGGREGATE UNPAID PRINCIPAL BALANCE (UPB) OF MORTGAGE-RELATED INVESTMENTS PORTFOLIO INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY $2.4 BILLION IN JANUARY‍​