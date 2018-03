March 22 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC MARCH 2018 OUTLOOK

* FREDDIE MAC - MORTGAGE RATES HAVE BEEN STEADILY CLIMBING SINCE START OF 2018

* FREDDIE MAC - EXPECT 30-YEAR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE AVERAGING 4.9 PERCENT IN Q4 OF 2018

* FREDDIE MAC - HOME PRICES ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE RISING ABOVE RATE OF INFLATION, FORECAST A 5.1 PERCENT INCREASE IN 2018