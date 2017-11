Nov 20 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac November 2017 outlook

* Now anticipate 1.2 million housing starts and 6.13 million home sales for 2017​

* We also expect starts and sales to increase in 2018 and 2019​

* "‍A lack of available for-sale inventory is helping to contribute to an acceleration in home prices"​