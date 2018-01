Jan 25 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC PRICES FIRST LOWER LTV STACR DEAL OF 2018

* FREDDIE MAC - ‍PRICED A $900 MILLION STRUCTURED AGENCY CREDIT RISK DEBT NOTES OFFERING, ITS FIRST LOWER LTV DEAL OF YEAR​