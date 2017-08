July 18 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac:

* Freddie Mac prices new $3 billion two-year reference notes security

* ‍Issue will settle on Wednesday, July 19, 2017​

* Issue, CUSIP number 3134EAEH8, was priced at 99.853 to yield 1.447%, 9.5 basis points more than yield on two-year U.S. Treasury notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: