BRIEF-Freddie MAC - qtrly net income $4,671 million versus $2,329 ‍​million

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie MAC - qtrly net income $4,671 million versus $2,329 ‍​million

* Freddie MAC - qtrly net interest income $3,489 million versus $3,646 million

* Freddie MAC-Q3 2017 ‍earnings increased primarily due to a $2.9 billion (after-tax) litigation settlement related to non-agency mortgage-related securities​

* Freddie MAC-Q3 also helped by ‍$0.4 billion benefit from credit spread tightening & $0.2 billion gain from single-family legacy asset dispositions​

* Freddie MAC - Q3 single-family guarantee segment earnings $255 million, down $523 million from Q2 2017 and $242 million from the prior year‍​ Source text for (bit.ly/2gRi7Hq) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)