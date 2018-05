BRIEF-Freddie Mac Quarterly Net Income $2.93 Bln Versus $2.21 Bln

May 1 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* FREDDIE MAC QUARTERLY NET INCOME $2,926 MILLION VERSUS $2,211 MILLION

* FREDDIE MAC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,018 MILLION VERSUS $3,795 MILLION

* FREDDIE MAC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $63 MILLION VERSUS BENEFIT OF $116 MILLION LAST YEAR

* FREDDIE MAC QTRLY COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $2,150 MILLION VERSUS $2,234 MILLION

* FREDDIE MAC QUARTERLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $16,975 MILLION VERSUS $16,980 MILLION

* FREDDIE MAC SAYS U.S. SINGLE-FAMILY LOAN ORIGINATION VOLUMES DECREASED TO $375 BILLION IN 1Q 2018 FROM $385 BILLION IN 1Q 2017