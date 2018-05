BRIEF-Freddie Mac Says Mortgage Rates Have Not Impacted Home Purchase Demand

May 3 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* FREDDIE MAC - WHILE MORTGAGE RATES HAVE INCREASED BY ONE-HALF OF PERCENT POINT THIS YEAR, IT HAS NOT IMPACTED HOME PURCHASE DEMAND

* FREDDIE MAC - HOME PURCHASE DEMAND CONTINUES TO GROW THIS SPRING

* FREDDIE MAC - DATA THROUGH APRIL SHOW THAT FIRST-TIMERS REPRESENT 46 PERCENT OF PURCHASE LOANS, UP FROM 43 PERCENT OVER SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

* FREDDIE MAC SAYS "OBSERVED BUYER RESILIENCY IN FACE OF HIGHER RATES REFLECTS HEALTHY ECONOMY AND STRONG CONSUMER CONFIDENCE"