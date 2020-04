BRIEF-Freddie Mac Says U.S. Housing Market Is Facing Its Greatest Challenge In Over A Decade

April 13 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC QUARTERLY FORECAST: THE HOUSING MARKET FACES CHALLENGES AMID ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY

* U.S. HOUSING MARKET IS FACING ITS GREATEST CHALLENGE IN OVER A DECADE

* AVERAGE 30-YEAR FIXED-RATE MORTGAGE IS EXPECTED TO BE 3.3% IN 2020 AND 3.1% IN 2021

* EXPECT THAT MOST OF ECONOMIC DAMAGE FROM VIRUS WILL BE CONTAINED TO FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* HOUSE PRICE GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO DECELERATE TO AN ANNUAL RATE OF 0.4 PERCENT IN 2020

* HOME SALES ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE IN 2020 TO 5.1 MILLION HOMES AND INCREASE IN 2021 TO 6.1 MILLION HOMES

* EXPECTS ANNUAL MORTGAGE ORIGINATION LEVELS TO REMAIN AT $2.4 TRILLION IN 2020 AND 2021

* REFINANCE ORIGINATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $1,260 BILLION IN 2020 BEFORE SLOWING TO $1,032 BILLION IN 2021

* PURCHASE ORIGINATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO $1,091 BILLION IN 2020 AND INCREASE TO $1,338 BILLION IN 2021

* FREDDIE MAC SAYS WILL TAKE SOME TIME FOR ECONOMY TO FULLY BOUNCE BACK