Nov 28 (Reuters) - Trelleborg Ab:

* FREDRIK MEULLER STEPS DOWN AS BUSINESS AREA PRESIDENT OF TRELLEBORG GROUP

* SAYS ‍AS PART OF CHANGES AT TRELLEBORG OFFSHORE & CONSTRUCTION BUSINESS AREA, TRELLEBORG AND FREDRIK MEULLER HAVE JOINTLY DECIDED THAT FREDRIK WILL LEAVE HIS POSITION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)