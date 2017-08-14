BRIEF-Fred's appoints Heath Freeman to board of directors

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* fred’s, inc. Announces appointment of heath freeman to board of directors

* Fred's inc - ‍freeman being added to fred's board in connection with execution of an amended and restated cooperation agreement between alden and co

* Says ‍amended and restated cooperation agreement extends term of parties' agreement into 2019​

* Says ‍alden is subject to certain customary standstill and other provisions​

* Fred's inc- "christopher bodine has decided to resign from board of directors, effective august 11, 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: