BRIEF-Fred's appoints Heath Freeman to board of directors
August 14, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fred's appoints Heath Freeman to board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fred’s Inc

* fred’s, inc. Announces appointment of heath freeman to board of directors

* Fred’s inc - ‍freeman being added to fred’s board in connection with execution of an amended and restated cooperation agreement between alden and co

* Says ‍amended and restated cooperation agreement extends term of parties’ agreement into 2019​

* Says ‍alden is subject to certain customary standstill and other provisions​

* Fred’s inc- “christopher bodine has decided to resign from board of directors, effective august 11, 2017” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

