April 27 (Reuters) - Fred’s Inc:

* FRED’S, INC. APPOINTS JOSEPH ANTO INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MICHAEL K. BLOOM, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 24, 2018

* FRED'S - AFTER CO WAS UNABLE TO BUY SOME ASSETS FROM RITE AID & FOLLOWING END OF FISCAL 2017 FISCAL, "TIMING WAS RIGHT" FOR BLOOM TO STEP DOWN