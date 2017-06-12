FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Fred's Inc entered into second amended and restated commitment letter with Bank Of America, regions bank, others
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fred's Inc entered into second amended and restated commitment letter with Bank Of America, regions bank, others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* Fred's Inc - on june 9, co entered into a second amended and restated commitment letter with bank of america, regions bank, others - sec filing

* Second amended and restated commitment letter replaced and superseded amended and restated abl commitment letter

* Fred's - second amended and restated abl commitment letter increases committed financing contemplated thereunder by $450 million, from $1.2 billion to $1.65 billion

* Second amended and restated abl commitment letter extends initial outside commitment date to july 31, 2017

* Fred's inc - on june 9, co entered into an amended and restated commitment letter with tpg specialty lending, birch grove capital lp, others

* Fred's-Amendment to letter with tpg, birch grove, others increases committed financing contemplated thereunder by $100 million, from $450 million to $550 million

* Fred's - amendment to letter with tpg, birch grove, others extends initial outside commitment date to july 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.