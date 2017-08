BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy says July sales fell 3.5 percent to $150.5 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc:

* Fred's Pharmacy reports July sales

* July sales fell 3.5 percent to $150.5 million

* July same store sales fell 0.1 percent

* Quarterly sales fell 4.2 percent to $507.4 million

* Fred's ‍comparable store sales for july included negative 0.6pct impact as a result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus july of last year​

* Fred's Inc says "‍financial results have been slower to materialize than we had anticipated​"

* Fred's Inc - ‍comparable store sales and performance in retail and specialty pharmacy is "improving​"

* Fred's Inc- ‍total comparable store sales for quarter decreased 0.3pct​