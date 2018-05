BRIEF-Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement To Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit

May 7 (Reuters) - Fred’s Inc:

* FRED’S REACHES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL SPECIALTY PHARMACY UNIT

* FRED’S INC - AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID IS $40.0 MILLION, PLUS AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO VALUE OF INVENTORY OF ENTRUSTRX

* FRED’S INC - REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP

* FRED'S INC - CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT