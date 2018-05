BRIEF-Fred's Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.62

May 4 (Reuters) - Fred’s Inc:

* FRED’S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 0.9 PERCENT

* GROSS MARGIN DOWN 280 BASIS POINTS TO 24.1% IN Q4 2017 VERSUS Q4 2016

* “WE ARE EVALUATING VARIOUS OPTIONS FOR OUR RETAIL PHARMACY PORTFOLIO”

* FRED’S - SOME STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS CO IS ACTIVELY PURSUING INCLUDE SALE OF SPECIALTY PHARMACY BUSINESS & PORTIONS OF VAST REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

* FRED'S - MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON EXPENSE SIDE OF BUSINESS, IDENTIFIED $30-$40 MILLION IN OPERATING COST REDUCTIONS FOR FY 2018