May 2 (Reuters) - Freedom Foods Group Ltd:

* CONFIRMS INTENTION TO PROCEED WITH CAPACITY UPGRADE TO SHEPPARTON DAIRY FACILITY FOR AN $29 MILLION INVESTMENT

* TO FUND PLANNED EXPANSION THROUGH UTILISATION OF FUNDS FROM RECENT $200 MILLION CAPITAL RAISING

* UPGRADE OF SHEPPARTON DAIRY PROCESSING CAPABILITIES TO RAISE TOTAL DAIRY MILK PROCESSING CAPACITY TO 500 MILLION LITRES P.A.