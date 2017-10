Oct 9 (Reuters) - Freedom Foods Group Ltd

* ‍Total volumes processed are expected to be in excess of 150 million litres in FY 2018 increasing to 240 million litres in FY 2019​

* ‍Company is estimating net sales revenues to be at higher end of range of $340 to $360 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)