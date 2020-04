BRIEF-Freedom Foods Group Says Net Sales Revenues Year To Date Feb 2020 Up 41%

April 21 (Reuters) - Freedom Foods Group Ltd:

* GROUP NET SALES REVENUES YEAR TO DATE FEBR 2020 WERE AHEAD 41% ON PRIOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD

* CO EXPERIENCED DECLINE IN SALES IN OUT OF HOME (OOH) CHANNELS RELATIVE TO PRE-COVID 19 PERFORMANCE

* EXPECT ONGOING OUT OF HOME SALES WEAKNESS AGAINST PRE-COVID 19 PLAN UNTIL STAY AT HOME RESTRICTIONS ARE REMOVED

* IN AUSTRALIA SINCE MARCH 2020, CO EXPERIENCED GROWTH ABOVE PLAN IN RETAIL GROCERY CHANNEL

* COMMENCED SUPPLY OF LACTOFERRIN UNDER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LONG- TERM AGREEMENT WITH MAJOR GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

* IN CHINA, CUSTOMER DEMAND IS INCREASING FROM A LOW POINT IN FEBRUARY 2020 WITH SALES BEING IMPACTED BY COVID 19