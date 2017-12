BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Acquires A Long Life Cardium Royalty Asset

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Freehold Royalties Ltd:

* FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. ACQUIRES A LONG LIFE CARDIUM ROYALTY ASSET

* FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD - PURCHASE PRICE OF GORR IS $52 MILLION PLUS ASSIGNMENT BY FREEHOLD OF MINOR WORKING INTEREST ASSETS

* FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD - GORR IS FORECAST TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $3.6 MILLION IN OPERATING INCOME AND APPROXIMATELY 210 BOE/D IN 2018

* FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD - ACQUISITION WAS FUNDED THROUGH EXISTING CREDIT LINE

* FREEHOLD ROYALTIES - PROFORMA 2017 YEAR-END NET DEBT TO FFO EXPECTED TO BE 0.7 TIMES, WITH ABOUT $90 MILLION AVAILABLE ON ITS EXISTING FACILITY