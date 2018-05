May 9 (Reuters) - Freehold Royalties Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES CONTINUED ROYALTY GROWTH AND FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE C$0.27

* QTRLY ROYALTY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 11,197 BOE/D, UP 5% OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* MAINTAINING 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION RANGE TO 11,750-12,250 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: