May 19 (Reuters) - Freelance.com SA

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 69.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP IS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO ACHIEVE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY FOR FY 2020 AND TO PURSUE ITS DEVELOPMENT OVER LONGER TERM

* ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE HEALTH CRISIS IS LIKELY TO HAVE AN EFFECT ON OUR FUTURE RESULTS

* HEALTH CRISIS LINKED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC DISRUPTED GROUP'S BUSINESS IN FRANCE AND ABROAD