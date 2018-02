Feb 2 (Reuters) - Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd:

* UPDATES ON UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

* IS CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSION WITH POTENTIAL PARTIES REGARDING POSSIBLE DISPOSALS OF STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

* IS EXPLORING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

* ‍HOWEVER, NO BINDING TERMS & AGREEMENTS HAVE BEEN AGREED OR ENTERED INTO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: