2 months ago
BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation enters subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment
#Financials
June 6, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation enters subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd

* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber china huarong macau ( hk ) investment holdings limited

* Deal in relation to issue of convertible bonds in principal amount of us$100 million

* Convertible bonds with conversion rights to convert principal amount into shares at conversion price of hk$0.425 per share

* Net proceeds from issue of convertible bonds, are estimated to be approximately hk$779 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

