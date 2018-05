BRIEF-Freenet AG Confirms Guidance For The Financial Year 2018

May 3 (Reuters) - freenet AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: FREENET AG CONFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 ON THE BASIS OF STABLE RESULTS IN ALL SEGMENTS IN Q1/2018

* SAYS SLIGHT INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUE TO 873.7 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS AFTER ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, ACTUAL REVENUE DISCLOSED IS STATED WITH 689.6 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS INCREASE OF 5.6 MILLION EUROS IN EBITDA^1 TO 106.5 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS FURTHER INCREASE IN POSTPAID CUSTOMER BASE TO 6.77 MILLION CUSTOMERS

* SAYS AT END OF Q1 OF 2018, FREENET TV REPORTED 1.02 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS

* SAYS FORECAST IS FOR MORE THAN 1.2 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018