BRIEF-Freenet posts higher Q3 sales and earnings ​
November 9, 2017 / 5:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Freenet posts higher Q3 sales and earnings ​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Freenet says

* Q3 revenue rose 1.5 percent to 880.1 million euros

* Q3 ‍EBITDA without Sunrise of 110.1 million euros approximately 1.9 percent higher than the comparison quarter (previous year: 108.2 million euros); this does not include the EBITDA contribution of 103.6 million euros from the Sunrise participation

* Group result increases by around 170 per cent to 157.1 million euros (previous year: 58.0 million euros); without Sunrise group result would be 53.5 million euros (+5.7 million euros or +10.8%)

* Ffree cash flow improves by 16.0 million euros to 87.3 million euros​

* Expects to see group EBITDA increase to approximately 410 million euros for current financial year​

* Also predicting a further slight increase in group EBITDA for 2018​

* Planning free cash flow of approximately 310 million euros for whole of 2017, and is also predicting a slight increase in 2018

* Upgrades its 2017 target for the number of freenet tv customers, and achieves long-term assurance for the sales partnership with media saturn​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

