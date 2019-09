BRIEF- Freenet Reconfirms Decision To Vote Against Proposed Capital Increase Of Sunrise In Relation To Envisaged Acquisition Of UPC Switzerland

Sept 30 (Reuters) - freenet AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: FREENET AG: FREENET AG RECONFIRMS ITS DECISION TO VOTE AGAINST THE PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE OF SUNRISE IN RELATION TO ITS ENVISAGED ACQUISITION OF UPC SWITZERLAND

* FREENET AG SAYS FREENET IS HIGHLY CONVINCED THAT SUNRISE IS EXCELLENTLY POSITIONED ON A STANDALONE BASIS

* FREENET AG SAYS FREENET WELCOMES THAT SUNRISE REVIEWED TARGET CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND CONSIDERS A HIGHER LEVERAGE

* FREENET AG SAYS FREENET'S REPRESENTATIVES REMAIN DISAPPOINTED TO BE EXCLUDED FROM ONGOING DISCUSSIONS ON TRANSACTION ON SUNRISE BOARD OF DIRECTORS