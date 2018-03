March 1 (Reuters) - Freenet AG:

* SAYS WITH A RECORD RESULT, FREENET AG HAS MET GUIDANCE FOR 2017, PROPOSES A FURTHER INCREASE IN DIVIDEND AND FORECASTS A STABLE GROWTH FOR 2018

* FY REVENUE ROSE 4.3 PERCENT TO 3.507 BILLION EUR

* DIVIDEND 1.65 EURPER SHARE

* EBITDA 541.2 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND INCREASE TO 1.65 EUROS FOR 2017​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UPGRADED IN VIEW OF A STABLE MOBILE COMMUNICATION BUSINESS AND GROWTH PROSPECTS IN TV AND MEDIA SEGMENT​

* ‍AIMS TO ACHIEVE STABLE GROUP REVENUE IN 2018​

* ‍SEES 2018 EBITDA EXCLUDING SUNRISE AT 410-430 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW EXCLUDING SUNRISE OF 290-310 MILLION EURO​