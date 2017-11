Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry data showed:

* PT Freeport Indonesia exports 684,333 tonnes copper concentrate by end of October, versus 1.11 million tonnes export recommendation

* PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara exports 450,570 tonnes copper concentrate by end of October, versus 675,000 tonnes export recommendation