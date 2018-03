BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan Announces Redemption Of Two Series Of Senior Notes

March 5 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc:

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF TWO SERIES OF SENIOR NOTES

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN - TO REDEEM ON APRIL 4, $454 MILLION TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CO’S AND FREEPORT-MCMORAN OIL & GAS LLC’S SENIOR NOTES

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC - THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MILLION PER ANNUM

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC - EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN TO NET INCOME OF APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2018 IN CONNECTION WITH REDEMPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: