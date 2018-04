BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.47

April 24 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 3.8 BILLION POUNDS OF COPPER, 2.4 MILLION OUNCES OF GOLD

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MILLION (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS)

* CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MILLION POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE $4,868 MILLION VERSUS $3,341 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BILLION AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BILLION

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MILLION POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MILLION POUNDS

* FREEPORT - SALES FOR Q2 EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 970 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER, 700 THOUSAND OUNCES OF GOLD AND 24 MILLION POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM

* AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES

* QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VERSUS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FIRST-QUARTER MOLYBDENUM SALES OF 24 MILLION POUNDS APPROXIMATED JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE AND FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 24 MILLION POUNDS

* FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020

* QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER OUNCE FOR GOLD WAS $1,312 VERSUS $1,229 PER OUNCE REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN - PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YEAR MINE LIFE

* FREEPORT - ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPERATING. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BILLION POUNDS OF COPPER

* FREEPORT - ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPERATING. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 2.4 MILLION OUNCES OF GOLD

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $4.94 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S