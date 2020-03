BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan Reaffirms Outlook For Significant Cash Flow Generation In 2021 And Beyond

March 9 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc:

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC - REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT CASH FLOW GENERATION IN 2021 AND BEYOND

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC - RAMP-UP OF PRODUCTION FROM UNDERGROUND TRANSITION AT GRASBERG DISTRICT REMAINS ON TRACK

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC - LONE STAR PROJECT IN ARIZONA IS NEARING COMPLETION AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED DURING 2020

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC - THERE HAVE BEEN NO SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS TO ITS SUPPLY CHAIN OR PRODUCT SHIPMENTS SINCE OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS